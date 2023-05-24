Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb County under the pretext of going on a date

Jada Hill, 20, was convicted of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault, for a robbery in which she lured the victim under the pretext of going on a date with him.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Henry R. Thompson sentenced Hill to 10 years in prison followed by another 10 years on probation.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:



“On March 13, 2020, 911 received a call from a male victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at Kingsley Village Apartments in Cobb County, Georgia.

“When Cobb County Police arrived on scene, the victim informed officers that he had arrived at the location to pick Jada Hill up for a date. Hill stalled him for over an hour until he was robbed at gunpoint. Security footage from the apartment complex showed two males in a silver sedan which pulled up to the victim’s car, exited with guns drawn, and forced the victim out of his own car.

“From there the men demanded money from the victim and stole his car, which left him stranded. During the robbery, Jada Hill is seen exiting the victim’s car and entering the silver sedan. A good Samaritan allowed the victim to call 911 from their phone. At trial, Hill’s phone records showed that she communicated with the victim to set up the date, making sure he was unarmed and had cash on hand.”



Devante Porter, one of the men who showed up to rob the victim, entered a plea of guilty to armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prior to trial and received a sentence of 5 years to serve in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

The third co-defendant has not yet been identified.

Cobb Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton prosecuted the case.

Marietta attorney Sandy Rice represented Hill.

“Jada Hill preyed on the victim and lured him in solely to rob him. She showed no remorse for her heartless and cruel actions,” Buxton said after the sentencing. “Thanks to the hard work of the Cobb County Police Department, the victim and the citizens of Cobb County can again have peace of mind.”

