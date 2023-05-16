Hot Topics

Photos from the Mableton mayor and city council swearing-in ceremony

L-R Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo,District 3 Councllwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, District 6 Councilwoman Debora HerndonL-R Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo,District 3 Councllwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon (Photo:Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 16, 2023

Below are photos from the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Michael Owens and the Mableton City Council.

The event was held at South Cobb High School, and was hosted by WSB-TV senior reporter Tom Jones, a long-time Mableton resident.

WSB-TV Senior Reporter Tom Jones wearing a bright red jacket, speaking at a lecturn
WSB-TV Senior Reporter Tom Jones (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Charlie Key, Miss Cobb County Teen, sang the National Anthem after the presentation of colors.

Miss Cobb County Team, Charlie Key (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

A welcoming statement was delivered by Dr. Dana Giles, principal of Pebblebrook High School.

Dr. Dana Giles, principal at Pebblebrook High School
Dr. Dana Giles, principal at Pebblebrook High School (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Former Mableton mayoral candidates Michael Murphy and LaTonia Long recognized dignitaries in the audience.

Michael Murphy and LaTonia Long speak at podium
Michael Murphy and LaTonia Long recognize dignitaries (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Christiann Holmes of Clark Atlanta University performed an a capella musical selection.

Christiann Holmes of Clark Atlanta University (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Chandra Harris, a spokeswoman for U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff delivered remarks.

Chandra Harris spoke
Chandra Harris from the office of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings (HD-39), whose district is entirely within the City of Mableton, spoke next.

State Representative Terry Cummings speaks from the lectern.
Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings (HD-39) at the lectern (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield spoke on behalf of BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who was attending an out-of-state graduation ceremony.

Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield
Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, who grew up in Mableton and is a storehouse of knowledge about Mableton’s history spoke next and told about his family herding cattle across Floyd Road.

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes
Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb SCLC President, Dr. Ben Williams, delivered remarks next.

Dr. Ben Williams, president of Cobb SCLC
Dr. Ben Williams, president of Cobb SCLC (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill, a long-time resident of Mableton, presided over the oath of office for the City Council and the Mayor.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill delivers oath of office to District 1 Councilman Ron Davis
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill delivers oath of office to District 1 Councilman Ron Davis (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill delivers the oath of office to District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch
District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch takes the oath of office, surrounded by family (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Mableton Mayor Dr. Michael Owens
District 2 Councilwoman Dami Opladapo and District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat
L-R Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo,District 3 Councllwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon
L-R Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo,District 3 Councllwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon (Photo:Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Cobb DA Flynn Broady, Jr, Leslie VanHoozer, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Cobb DA Flynn Broady, Jr, Leslie VanHoozer, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Cobb District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson with Leslie VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
Cobb District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson with Leslie VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)
South Cobb High School Jazz Band
South Cobb High School Jazz Band
