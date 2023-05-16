Photos from the Mableton mayor and city council swearing-in ceremony

Below are photos from the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Michael Owens and the Mableton City Council.

The event was held at South Cobb High School, and was hosted by WSB-TV senior reporter Tom Jones, a long-time Mableton resident.

WSB-TV Senior Reporter Tom Jones (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Charlie Key, Miss Cobb County Teen, sang the National Anthem after the presentation of colors.

Miss Cobb County Team, Charlie Key (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

A welcoming statement was delivered by Dr. Dana Giles, principal of Pebblebrook High School.

Dr. Dana Giles, principal at Pebblebrook High School (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Former Mableton mayoral candidates Michael Murphy and LaTonia Long recognized dignitaries in the audience.

Michael Murphy and LaTonia Long recognize dignitaries (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Christiann Holmes of Clark Atlanta University performed an a capella musical selection.

Christiann Holmes of Clark Atlanta University (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Chandra Harris, a spokeswoman for U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff delivered remarks.

Chandra Harris from the office of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings (HD-39), whose district is entirely within the City of Mableton, spoke next.

Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings (HD-39) at the lectern (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield spoke on behalf of BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who was attending an out-of-state graduation ceremony.

Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, who grew up in Mableton and is a storehouse of knowledge about Mableton’s history spoke next and told about his family herding cattle across Floyd Road.

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb SCLC President, Dr. Ben Williams, delivered remarks next.

Dr. Ben Williams, president of Cobb SCLC (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill, a long-time resident of Mableton, presided over the oath of office for the City Council and the Mayor.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill delivers oath of office to District 1 Councilman Ron Davis (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch takes the oath of office, surrounded by family (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Mableton Mayor Dr. Michael Owens

District 2 Councilwoman Dami Opladapo and District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat

L-R Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo,District 3 Councllwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon (Photo:Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb DA Flynn Broady, Jr, Leslie VanHoozer, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Cobb District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson with Leslie VanHoozer (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

South Cobb High School Jazz Band