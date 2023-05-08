Yoga returns to Aviation Park in the Town Center area

The Town Center Community Alliance distributed the following press release:

KENNESAW, GA – Town Center Community is bringing back Yoga in Aviation Park this summer. Starting June 3, and continuing for the next five weeks, yoga in the park will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The free series, led by REI Co-op instructors, is open to the public and participants of all skill levels.

“This programming is an investment in our community and helps us fulfill our mission to invest in projects that enhance the quality of life in the Town Center area,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for Town Center CID. “It will give our community the opportunity to strengthen connections with each other and improve physical health and well-being.”

Weather permitting, each session is limited to 50 participants. Registration is required, and participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended.

Aviation Park, a three-acre property adjacent to the Cobb County International Airport runway, is an enterprise between the Town Center Community and Cobb County. The park was converted from under-utilized, vacant land to a themed environment for all ages. It lies midpoint along the Noonday Creek Trail and offers amenities such as a 60-space parking lot, open green space, STEM playground, airplane-shaped climbing structure, pavilion, water fountain and a restroom facility designed to replicate the nearby airport control tower.

“The park is an area for our community to come together, exercise, play and bond with neighbors while recognizing the rich aviation history in Cobb County,” added Hogan. “Our guests especially enjoy the greenspace to view aircraft take-offs and landings and the covered pavilion for picnicking.”

For more information about Aviation Park, or to register for the yoga series, visit TownCenterCID.com.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com