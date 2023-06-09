Code Orange Air Quality Alert continues for metro Atlanta on Friday, June 9

The Code Orange air quality alert that began yesterday continues through Friday, June 9, 2023.

What is in the alert?

The alert, relayed by the National Weather Service, reads as follows:

…CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Friday June 9…

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Friday June 9. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people.

Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.

What are the recommendations for Code Orange conditions?

The AirNow.gov website describes recommendations for Code Orange as follows:

Have flexibility in your schedule?

Even if the forecast is Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), there may be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Ozone is often lower in the morning. Check current air quality to see if now is a good time for you to be active outdoors.

Can’t change your schedule?

People with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day: Reduce your exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Everyone else: Enjoy your outdoor activities.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”