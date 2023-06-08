Code Orange air quality alert issued for metro Atlanta, including Cobb County

The National Weather Service relayed the following message from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division.

Event: Air Quality Alert Alert: …CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Friday June 9… The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Friday June 9. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov. Instructions: Target Area: Barrow

Bartow

Carroll

Cherokee

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Dawson

DeKalb

Douglas

Fayette

Forsyth

Gwinnett

Hall

Henry

Newton

North Fulton

Paulding

Pike

Rockdale

South Fulton

Spalding

Walton

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”