Expect heavy congestion on South Atlanta Road between Plant Atkinson RD and Nifda BLVD between now and next October

The Cobb County DOT announced that there will be lane closures and road shifts on South Atlanta Road between Plant Atkinson Road and Nifda Boulevard, that is expected to result in heavy congestion due to high volume of truck traffic along that road.

In May the Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $7,799,277.90 contract with Marietta-based C. W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. for improvements near the Plant Atkinson Road section of the Silver Comet Trail extension that will ultimately connect the regionally important Silver Comet Trail with the Atlanta BeltLine and the Chattahoochee RiverLands project.

The project is funded by the 2016 SPLOST.

A major portion of that award was for improvements along South Atlanta Road.

The announcement describes the scope and schedule of the project as follows:

“Starting Friday, June 23, there will be construction on South Atlanta Road that involves a traffic shift and reducing travel lanes from 4 to 2 (1 lane in each direction) between Plant Atkinson Road and Nifda Blvd.

“This heavily traveled stretch of road will have a good amount of slow-moving truck traffic, so commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and expect significant delays and congestion in both directions during peak travel times throughout the day. If possible, please use alternative routes.

“For more information on road closures and lane closures in Cobb County please visit CobbCommute.org.”

This particular segment of road work is expected to be completed in October of this year.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.