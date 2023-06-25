Free eyeglasses for children and teens via Cobb Library’s Vision To Learn program

The Cobb County Public Library Vision To Learn (VTL) program provides eye exams and prescription glasses free of charge to the children and their families for students ages 5 to 18.

The VTL mobile clinics have added eight dates in July to the summer schedule.

The program, now beginning its sixth summer at Cobb libraries, is expecting more children than last year, when almost 400 exams were given and over 250 students received prescription glasses.

Though registration for the clinics is required and space is limited, Vision to Learn has been successful, and is expected to continue growing.

Registration for the July programs can be completed at forms.gle/jwQnrSMG5S3AZza36.

The summertime 2023 Vision To Learn library visits, all scheduled for 9:30 am – 2 pm, include:

West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152

Friday, June 16 REGISTRATION FULL

Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs 30127

Monday, July 3

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta 30060

Thursday, July 6

Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 18 REGISTRATION FULL

Thursday, July 27 REGISTRATION FULL

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144

Friday, July 7

Wednesday, July 12

Friday, July 21 REGISTRATION FULL

Friday, July 28 REGISTRATION FULL

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126

Monday, July 10

Thursday, July 13

Monday, July 24 REGISTRATION FULL

Thursday, July 27 REGISTRATION FULL

Friday, July 28 REGISTRATION FULL

Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068

Wednesday, July 26 REGISTRATION FULL



Vision To Learn is part of the Cobb County Public Library’s collaboration with Learn4Life, Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership for students’ success to make the region a more equitable and prosperous community.

According to the announcement for the new July dates:

“The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved in February $264,000 of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to support Vision To Learn clinics at Cobb libraries over the next four summers.

“The Cobb BOC also approved $247,800 for Vision To Learn’s partnership with Marietta City Schools, also for four years.”

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.