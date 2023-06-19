Gasoline prices in Georgia climbing slightly upward

Gasoline prices rose in Georgia over the past week.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has risen 2 cents from a week ago and 3 cents from a month ago, and is now $3.29 per gallon. Filling up a 15-gallon tank will cost $49.35, and is $18.00 lower than it was a year ago.

“Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices could potentially increase heading into the July Fourth holiday if crude oil prices increase. If the cost of oil remains low, Georgians may find gas prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower in the coming weeks.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.345 roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

Advertisement

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 2 cents to $3.57 compared to a week ago (subject to change overnight).

“The start of summer is nearly here, and drivers nationally are finding prices far lower than last year. Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels to 220.9 million barrels. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases.

“If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through next week.“

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”