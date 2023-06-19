Mableton City Council to meet this Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Mableton City Council will hold its next transitional meeting this Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch provide the Courier with the following meeting announcement:

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal transitional and incorporative matters which include the first read of multiple ordinances, council training and the Georgia Municipal Association Annual Convention, finance related activities and executive session discussions.

The meeting will take place on June 21, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The meeting will be open to the public.