Mayor Owens: no millage rate for the City of Mableton

The City of Mableton distributed the following press release announcing that Mayor Michael Owens has notified Cobb County it will not collect city taxes through a millage rate on property:

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens officially notified Cobb County Government that the city has elected not to set a millage rate this year. This decision makes Mableton the only city within Cobb County that will not levy property taxes on its citizens.

The notification was sent to Stephen White, the Chief Appraiser of the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors, as well as Carla Jackson, the Cobb County Tax Commissioner. Mayor Owens’ announcement underscores the commitment of the new city government to protect the financial well-being of its citizens. This decision fulfills the campaign promise made by Mayor Owens and members of the City Council who were elected earlier this year.

By forgoing a millage rate for 2023, Mayor Owens and the City Council are demonstrating their dedication to creating an environment that fosters economic growth, stability, and prosperity for all residents. The city’s goals are to provide relief to property owners and strengthen the local economy. They plan to achieve these objectives by attracting new businesses and encouraging homeownership within Mableton, while leveraging existing taxes and fees to cover all projected city expenses.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this initiative, Mayor Owens said, “I am thrilled to announce that Mableton will not be imposing a millage rate for 2023. We believe in supporting our residents and fostering an environment where they can thrive and prosper. By not imposing city property taxes, we are committed to promoting economic development and enhancing the quality of life for all Mableton residents. I also want to thank each member of the council for supporting this position of not raising taxes in 2023.”

The decision to abstain from setting a millage rate for Mableton reflects Mayor Owens’ and the Council’s long-term vision for the city as one that puts its residents first. This initiative will not only provide immediate financial relief to property owners during these uncertain economic times, but also serves as an incentive for prospective residents and businesses to choose Mableton as their preferred location within the Atlanta Metropolitan area.

With its diverse community, vibrant parks, exciting attractions such as Six Flags and the Chattahoochee River, along with convenient access to downtown Atlanta, Truist Park, and the Atlanta airports, Mableton is an attractive option that provides various opportunities for individuals looking to build their lives and enterprises.