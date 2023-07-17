Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run at Cumberland Mall

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, an arrest has been made in yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run accident that happened at Cumberland Mall.

Investigators describe the incident as follows:

“25-year-old Paige Jenkins was severely injured when she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot in the early evening. She was immediately transported to Kennestone after Cobb County Police and medical personnel arrived on the scene. Unfortunately she died from her injuries at the hospital.

“Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit and Crimes Against Persons unit both responded to the scene and began investigating.“

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Investigators were able to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Paige Jenkins. With the assistance of Fairburn Police Department, an 18-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”