Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, July 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, July 2, 2023, with a high near 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook and heat advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Independence Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”