Scattered thunderstorms expected across north and central Georgia Sunday, some of which could bring damaging winds

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia this afternoon, Sunday, July 2, some of which could be severe, with damaging winds.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of northern and central

Georgia through 8 PM today. Expect heat indices to approach or

exceed 105 degrees. Take appropriate actions to avoid heat related

illnesses.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected between 2 PM and 10 PM today.

A couple of storms could be severe with damaging downburst winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening through

Saturday. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe

weather Monday and Tuesday. The primary severe hazard on both days

should be damaging downburst winds. Be prepared for potential

disruptions to your 4th of July activities.

Hot and humid conditions will continue in central Georgia through

mid week, with afternoon heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree

range.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and

CDC guidelines.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

