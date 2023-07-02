Heat advisory continues in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia until 8 p.m. Sunday July 2

The heat advisory for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia continues until 8 p.m. this evening, Sunday Jul 2, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Widespread heat index values at or above 105 degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What counties and cities are affected?

The following counties and cities are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

Including the cities of Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton,Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan,Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon, Swainsboro,Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele,and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

