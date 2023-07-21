Flash flood warning in effect for Cobb and nearby counties until 12:15 a.m. Saturday July 22.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in effect for Cobb County and several other nearby counties, in effect until 12:15 a.m. Saturday (just after midnight) July 22, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

Flash Flood Warning

GAC063-067-089-097-121-135-151-247-220415-

Advertisement

/O.NEW.KFFC.FF.W.0025.230721T2202Z-230722T0415Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

602 PM EDT Fri Jul 21 2023

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia…

Central Cobb County in north central Georgia…

DeKalb County in north central Georgia…

Northeastern Douglas County in north central Georgia…

Central Fulton County in north central Georgia…

Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia…

Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia…

Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia…

* Until 1215 AM EDT Saturday.

* At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, Peachtree Corners, City

of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point,

Stockbridge, Forest Park, College Park, Powder Springs, Lilburn,

Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Clarkston and Austell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.