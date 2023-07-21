Linda Dunikoski, Cobb Senior Asst. District Attorney who played leading role in Ahmaud Arbery case, honored by Georgia prosecutors

Linda Dunikoski, Senior Assistant District Attorney of Cobb Judicial Circuit, who was prominent in the prosecution of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery, was recently named Prosecutor of the Year by the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia (DAAG).

The award was presented by Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. during the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia‘s Summer Conference.

Dunikoski is the managing attorney of the Appeals Division of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

“I am so honored to be recognized by the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia for my 21 years of service to the citizens of Georgia and our team’s work on the Ahmaud Arbery case,” said Dunikoski. “Our trial team, including Paul Camarillo and Larissa Ollivierre, could not have achieved justice for the family of Ahmaud without the support of Cobb DA Flynn Broady.”

“From the beginning, every filing, every motion, every legal commentator’s opinion became everyday news,” Broady said. “Georgia, Georgia’s criminal justice system and all prosecutors became subject to scrutiny, not only throughout the nation but throughout the world.”

“The trial was measured by many in respect to every injustice of the past in this state and country, it would be dissected every day in the news, in social and print media,” he said. “The eyes of the world were upon the team led by Linda.”

“The trial team showed that we, as prosecutors, will fight for victims and their families, despite the hardships inherent in a prosecution of this magnitude,” said Broady. “Not only did she deliver justice, she brought back the legitimacy of our system of justice to many. We are very proud of the work by these men and women in our office.”

Background

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan were convicted of murder for the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County in coastal Georgia.

The murderers stalked and killed Arbery in an incident that drew international attention.

After local prosecutors failed to bring the three men to trial, the prosecution was turned over to Cobb County’s District Attorney.

Read the statement by Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. issued after the murder convictions in 2021.