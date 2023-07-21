Strong thunderstorm expected to strike parts of Cherokee, Cobb and Floyd counties

A strong thunderstorm is expected to hit parts of Cherokee and Cobb counties by 6:25 a.m. today, Friday Jul 21, 2023.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cherokee, Cobb and Floyd counties.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Cherokee, north central Cobb, east central Floyd and central Bartow

Counties through 645 AM EDT…

At 607 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Red Top Mountain State

Park, or near Cartersville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by

lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding

especially in poor drainage areas.

Locations impacted include…

Rome, Canton, Cartersville, Woodstock, Holly Springs, Emerson, White,

Kingston, Cassville, Shannon, Buffington, Hickory Flat, Union Hill,

Sweat Mountain, Kellogg Creek, Red Top Mountain State Park, Oak

Grove, Little River Landing, George Washington Carver St Pk and

Lebanon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical

appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists

should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to

hydroplaning.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

