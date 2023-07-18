Mableton resident Kim Jewett promoted to GBI’s Assistant Manager of Trace Evidence

[Correction: this article initially ran with the photo of another person who was promoted in the GBI. We regret the error, and apologies to Ms. Jewett]

A resident of Mableton, Kim Jewett, has been promoted to Assistant Manager of Trace Evidence at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In this capacity, she’ll be responsible for assisting the Trace Evidence Manager with the daily operations of the section and supervising Trace Evidence personnel.

“Kim’s extensive experience and expertise in trace evidence analysis make her a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said GBI Director Mike Register, who is no stranger to Cobb County himself. Register is leaving the GBI to become Cobb County’s Public Safety Director again at the end of July. “Her dedication to forensic science and commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of our Trace Evidence Section.”

“As Assistant Manager, Kim’s knowledge of the field of trace evidence analysis and dedication to excellence will further enhance the capabilities of our Trace Evidence Section,” said GBI Crime Lab Division Director Cleveland Miles.

According to the press release announcing the promotion:

Ms. Jewett began her career at the GBI on December 1, 2009 as a scientist trainee in the Trace Evidence section. She completed her first training and began casework in December 2010 in the area of hair analysis. She also performs casework in the area of fracture match analysis and Gunshot Primer Residue Analysis (GSR). She has been the primary trainer for several employees in Fracture Match analysis and Stereomicroscopy. Additionally, she has led a research project focusing on GSR contamination and was recognized by her section for “outstanding achievement” in October of 2021.

Ms. Jewett graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry.

Ms. Jewett is originally from Carrollton, GA, and currently resides in Mableton, GA.

About the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation describes itself as follows:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has over 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.

Among a number of roles it plays in law enforcement in Georgia, it conducts independent investigations of shootings by local police at the request of the local agency, and it handles routine criminal investigations in parts of the state that don’t possess the law enforcement resources to conduct those investigations themselves.