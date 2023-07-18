Possibility of storms in Tennessee Valley moving toward Cobb County with damaging winds this afternoon

Despite otherwise calm weather forecast for today, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia. Showers and a few thunderstorms might develop this afternoon and evening, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

In addition, a complex of storms that might develop in the Tennessee Valley could move into our region, accompanied by damaging winds.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible later today and

this evening across portions of northern GA. A complex of

thunderstorms may develop across portions of the Tennessee Valley

and track across North GA. Storms capable of strong damaging

winds will be possible if a complex of storms does develop and

move into the region this evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through

Saturday across much of North and Central GA. Thursday afternoon

and evening as well as Friday afternoon and evening appear to

offer the best opportunities for a chance of severe storms at this

time. Should a severe threat materialize, damaging winds and

frequent lightning will be the main threats.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe

weather to the NWS.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

