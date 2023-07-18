Cobb County weather forecast and climate report for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with a high near 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and a few thunderstorms that will be possible later today and this evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta This almanac represents the historical climate conditions for today’s calendar date, July 18, so it can be compared with today’s results.



Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1993 70 in 1896 Min Temperature M 72 77 in 2020 62 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 81.2 88.0 in 1993 68.0 in 1896 Precipitation M 0.16 1.82 in 1934 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 23 in 1995 3 in 1896 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.6 89.9 97.8 in 1980 80.1 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 73 71.6 76.0 in 1980 64.1 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.3 80.7 86.9 in 1980 72.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 1.54 2.98 13.55 in 2005 0.17 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 298 283 400 in 1980 140 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.7 71.9 75.4 in 2012 65.6 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.4 52.4 55.7 in 1880 45.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.5 62.1 65.5 in 2012 56.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.85 28.71 46.99 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 963 967 1208 in 2012 541 in 1961







For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”