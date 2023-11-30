Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 30, 2023, with a high near 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect this afternoon and early evening across portions of western and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and drought conditions.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

Rain likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Rain likely before 8 a.m, then showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-28

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”