Mableton City Council to vote on spending plan at November 30 meeting

The Mableton City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed spending plan at a special called transitional meeting tomorrow evening, November 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

To download the entire agenda packet with supporting documents including the spending plan, follow this link.

When a livestream link is available for the meeting we’ll update this article.

The agenda packet also includes the job specifications and pay scales for the following positions the city expects to fill:

Job Title Minimum Maximum Pay Basis Positions City Manager $121,825.00 $182,728.00 Annual 1 Executive Assistant $19.00 $29.00 Hourly 1 Executive Assistant $19.00 $29.00 Hourly 1 City Clerk $78,841.00 $118,262.00 Annual 1 Finance Director $105,559.00 $168,894.00 Annual 1 Human Resource Director $63,418.00 $98,298.00 Annual 1 Community Development Director $91,016.00 $136,524.00 Annual 1 Business License Specialist $55,000.00 $55,500.00 Annual 1 Building Inspector $20.00 $30.00 Hourly 1 Code Enforcement Officer $19.00 $33.00 Hourly 3 IT Director $55,392.00 $85,857.00 Annual 1 IT Systems Administrator $23.00 $35.00 Hourly 1 Communications & Community Engagement Director $86,000.00 $106,000.00 Annual 1

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice of the upcoming meeting:

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, ordinances, notices and documents related to minutes, occupation taxation, business licensing, transitional spending, a preliminary classification and pay plan, a regular meeting schedule and executive session matters. The meeting will take place on November 30, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Agenda for Meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

November 30, 2023 @ 6:30PM

______________________________________________________________

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

__________________________________________________________________________________

SPECIAL CALLED TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. INVOCATION

4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6. CONSENT AGENDA:

Mayor Michael Owens

a. Approval of October 26, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

b. Approval of November 2, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

c. Approval of November 9, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

7. PUBLIC COMMENTS

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Taxes, Fees and Assessments,

of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Occupation Taxes

b. SECOND READ: Ordinance Adopting a Transitional Spending Plan

c. Resolution Adopting a Preliminary Classification and Pay Plan

9. DISCUSSION:

a. Regular Meeting Schedule

10.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

11.CITY CLERK COMMENTS

12.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

13. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

14. ADJOURNMENT