Q&A with Mableton City Council candidates Districts 1 & 2

by Rebecca Gaunt

The newly-established city of Mableton will elect its first mayor and city council on March 21.

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections.

The Courier reached out to all candidates. Most responded.

[Correction to the transportation question: a reader pointed out that the number 25 bus also runs in Mableton. The questions are posted below as they were asked to the candidates. We regret the error]

District 1

Two candidates are running for the District 1 seat. One responded to our Q&A.

Ron Davis

Photo provided by Ron Davis

Profession: Semi-retired business owner

Community involvement/related experience:

Vice-Chairman – Austell Community Taskforce

Chairman – Justice for All Committee

Former Director of Community Empowerment – Cobb Ministerial Alliance

How long have you lived in Mableton? 26 years

Website: Elect Ron Davis City Council District1 | Facebook

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

As a 26-year resident, I have always been optimistic about the future of the Mableton area. I recognize the vast potential the area has and I am committed to see that potential realized. As a long-time community advocate, I have a vested interest in seeing Mableton thrive and flourish.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

Communication is key. Leadership should work to dispel any misinformation, listen to and address their concerns with sincerity, truth and transparency. Additionally, leadership should be willing to provide clear answers and examples of cityhood success stories.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

Economic Development – Family friendly (Eat, Work, and Play) Mableton’s Curb Appeal – Code Enforcement Sanitation Services

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

If the city is to grow, thrive and attract both businesses and residents, I feel it will become more and more of a concern. Personally, I feel this is something that can be developed in the future to help increase development.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

This is where zoning and code enforcement are going to play a crucial role. VMH may prove to be a viable candidate to develop a traditional downtown area.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

It is a problem. MARTA transportation should be extended to South Cobb.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I see Mableton as a model city. One that offers the best of what every city should offer its residents. A great place to live, work and play. A city that, albeit, a larger city, is one that has the greenspace that still gives it a refreshing and peaceful feel that many cities will seek to emulate.

District 2

Three candidates are running for the District 2 seat. All three responded to our Q&A.

Monica Evette DeLancy

Photo provided by Monica DeLancy

Profession: Educator/Non-Profit Executive Director

Community involvement/related experience:

Founder/ Executive Director of We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association

16 years in the South Cobb Community

Recognized nationally as a renters advocate, We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association organization, have earned grants from the Oprah Winfrey Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation, Cobb EMC, Community Foundation neighborhood fund grant , Youth Service America, Hunger Free America, project ignition grant.

Currently serves as a member of the Cobb County Police Department Precinct 2 discussion group

Active member of the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Taskforce

Earned 21 awards since residing in the Cobb County community 16 years.

2010 Austell Community Taskforce volunteer of the year

2011 Riverside Intermediate School parent volunteer

2012 Lindley 6th Grade parent volunteer

2012 Georgia PTA lifetime achievement award

2013 Boy Scouts community leadership award

2013 Georgia PTA urban community leader award

2014 Cobb County Police Department commendation

2014 South Cobb Business Association Citizenship award

2014 Creating Community nominee

2014 Safe place Atl mother of the year

2015 Georgia community coalition honoree

2016 Cobb County proclamation

2017 Mableton Day community spirit winner

2017 Neighbor works Metro Atlanta Resident Leader

2018 community foundation grant winner

2018 Cobb County NAACP MLK living the dream award

2018 Cobb Collaborative humanitarian of year nominee

2018 Keep Cobb Beautiful most improved community award

2019 Cobb County Women’s Democratic

2020 Omega Psi Phi community advocate of the year award

How long have you lived in Mableton? 16 years

Website: https://www.delancyfordistrict2.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I am seeking the position of Mableton City Council District 2 representative to continue serving the community in a formally elected position. My dedication and commitment to the Mableton community have been demonstrated from the first day I moved to the community 16 years ago. I have stated from day one this area is a thriving community. Faced with many obstacles while raising my two kids, helping my daughter graduate Pebblebrook High School and Bennett College. Forming a nonprofit from scratch and have been recognized locally, state level, and nationally. I have demonstrated the true meaning of perseverance and District 2 needs Monica Evette DeLancy.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

Listen to their concerns and encourage collaboration. As a renter in the community, single parent and have been vocal about the cost of housing for essential workers and targeted because of my willingness to speak up for marginalized communities. I am still standing and demonstrate the true meaning of never giving up. The citizens who are proposing de-annexation deserve to be heard and amicable resolution is welcomed.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

The focus should be stabilizing housing. Zoning and increasing school and community partnerships.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

The Floyd Road area around the post office and south Cobb Library currently has the feel of a center. I would support that area as a center. In addition, highlight community hubs in each district.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Work with the South Cobb Business Association, and South Cobb Redevelopment Authority to do a strategic and realistic plan for Veterans Memorial Highway and other entry points to Mableton. Riverside Parkway will definitely need a cohesive brand to be implemented as well.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

The area also has route 25 which serves the Old Alabama road area which passes by Pebblebrook High School that allows for more students to participate in extracurricular activities when transportation is an Issue. Route 25 also travels on part of Mableton Parkway by retail plaza stores. I support public transit. I was an avid user of the Cobb Bus transit for 2 years. Public transit is needed. However, the southern parts of the county have the ability to connect to the Atlanta area via MARTA which helps provide residents with options to and from work, entertainment and health care services. Residents have said to me over and over again that’s why they like the Mableton area, because they can get to and from Atlanta using public transportation.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision Mableton as a thriving community that has celebrated wins, stabilized housing, youth graduating from college and returning to Mableton to serve and be a part of the community – intentional long-lasting partnerships being made.

Dami Oladapo

Photo provided by Dami Oladapo

Profession: IT Strategy and Operations Executive

Community involvement/related experience:

Education: MBA in Information Technology and Management Bachelors in Healthcare Informatics

Professional/Community Involvement and Experience: As a technology industry leader, I have dedicated my career to understanding how technological advancements can facilitate the empowerment of communities. My experience leading and managing multi-million dollar projects for Fortune 500 corporations in the social impact sphere has resulted in significant enhancements to the lives of numerous community members. Amid the pandemic, I spent a year enhancing the CDC’s vaccine management systems, culminating in increased efficiency and better public health outcomes for all citizens. Additionally, I served as a strategic consultant in the Georgia IES (Integrated Eligibility Systems) program overhaul, resulting in superior policies for Medicaid, Food Stamp, WIC, and TANF beneficiaries. I volunteer my time at numerous non-profit organizations in a professional and consulting capacity and occasionally participate in Adopt-a-Mile.



How long have you lived in Mableton?

Over a decade ago, I relocated to Mableton, residing here for four years and have always called Mableton home. After relocating to other states for work, my husband and I returned to Mableton, purchasing a home here three years ago to establish our family.

Website: https://damiformableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

Mableton is a great place to live with so many great assets, but we have not yet unleashed our true potential. My unwavering dedication is to ensure that we reach that potential. My decision to run for city council is driven by my passion for this city and my conviction that my unique background and experiences can make a significant contribution to our community. As a council member, I aspire to be your representative, championing your concerns, and ensuring that our government remains accountable to you! With my distinctive abilities and experiences, my goal is to pioneer and advocate for policies that facilitate Mableton’s development as a sustainable community, providing exceptional employment and housing opportunities to all residents.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

As a candidate for city council, I have actively engaged in discussions with both affirmative and negative voters to obtain a well-rounded understanding of various perspectives. In the same vein, it is imperative for leaders to really consider the apprehensions of individuals seeking de-annexation. By identifying areas of concurrence and shared values, we can strive to reach a mutually acceptable resolution.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

With the “city lite” model of governance, the mayor and city council will be focused on code enforcement, planning and zoning, solid waste management, and parks and recreation. The following are a few things that can be focused on to bring change to the area:

Streamlining the code enforcement process by reducing the time it takes to resolve code enforcement cases and clarifying the procedures for residents. Build strong partnerships with community organizations which can help to create awareness of code enforcement issues, help to identify neighborhoods that require attention, and provide incentives for property owners who comply with code regulations, such as reduced fines or other benefits. Develop and maintain parks and open spaces to provide residents with a space to relax, exercise, and enjoy nature, while emphasizing sustainability.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I do not see this as a problem as I’ve lived in a thriving city with no city center. At the time, I did see a few benefits to not having a city center such as reduced congestion when navigating the city, larger homes and more green space which can enhance livability and improved connectivity with residents living in different neighborhoods working, playing, and socializing closer to home.

However, there are areas in Mableton near the Mable House Arts Center and the Amphitheater that have the prospects of being converted to the city center. If we hear from residents and gather that not having a city center is a challenge, we will put in the work to further develop these existing areas within Mableton to create that sense of place.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

The blight on Veterans Memorial Highway is heartbreaking because blight is a complex problem that can negatively affect the quality of life for residents and lead to economic decline. To address the blight, my proposal would be for us to:

Create a task force or working group of community leaders, city officials, and residents to identify areas of blight in the city and develop a comprehensive plan to address them. Develop a comprehensive plan that outlines specific strategies for addressing the blight, including measures to improve public safety, increase economic development, and strengthen community engagement. Once the plan is executed, we should then prioritize code enforcement in these areas to ensure that properties are being maintained to minimum standards.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Lack of public transit in a city as large as Mableton is a potential problem. Limited public transit can lead to several issues such as increased traffic congestion, longer commute times, limited access to job opportunities and essential services, decreased mobility for those without personal vehicles, and increased environmental pollution. Rectifying this issue will involve a combination of short-term and long-term solutions and leaders with need to work with Cobb County to introduce innovative solutions that will make public transit affordable, accessible, and equitable for all members of the community.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

If we work together, I envision our city as a thriving and sustainable community that prioritizes the well-being of all its residents. In 10 years, I see a city that has undergone significant transformations, including improved infrastructure to support sustainable transportation such as expanded public transit, growth of small businesses and job opportunities, affordable housing solutions to meet the diverse needs of our community, improved parks and recreation facilities can promote physical activity, improve mental health, and reduce stress for both young and old.

Kisha N. Scott

Photo provided by Kisha Scott

Profession: Product & Merchant Marketer

Community involvement/related experience: (non- Mableton) Junior Achievement, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanities, United Way, Breast Cancer Awareness, Career Day (Alpharetta High)

How long have you lived in Mableton? 15 years

Website: https://kishascott4mableton.com/vision

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

As a resident of this community for 15 years, I have a deep appreciation for the unique character and spirit of our city, and I am eager to use my skills, knowledge, and passion to help shape its future. There are several reasons why I am running for city council. I believe that a city council member must be a strong advocate for the community, working to ensure that our city’s resources and facilities are used to their fullest potential to enhance the lives of residents.

In addition, I have a strong background in the financial industry, which I believe will be valuable in helping to make informed and effective decisions on behalf of our city. I have a proven track record of excellent stewardship in managing portfolios that have generated over $20M in revenue, and I am confident that I can bring these skills and experiences to support in the service of our community.

Finally, I am passionate about caring for our SENIORS. They have made valuable contributions to our society and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to the resources and support they need to live their golden years with dignity and comfort. I believe that my combination of commitment, skills, and passion make me an ideal candidate for city council, and I am excited at the prospect of serving our community in this capacity.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

As a leader, it is important to listen to the concerns and opinions of all citizens, including those who reside in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are proposing de-annexation. To effectively address their concerns, it is crucial to establish open lines of communication and engage in meaningful dialogue. Leaders should make a genuine effort to understand the reasons why some citizens in these areas may be opposed to cityhood. This may involve considering and addressing issues such as the level of services provided, the impact on property taxes, and the quality of life in the community. Leadership should also be transparent and accountable in their decision-making process, ensuring that citizens have a clear understanding of the reasons behind any decisions that are potential impacts they may have.

In conclusion, building a partnership with citizens to address the concerns of those in areas of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are proposing de-annexation is key.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

We will prioritize the inclusion and empowerment of these residents. One way is to encourage economic growth. Creating jobs, increasing wealth, and improving the overall quality of life in the area. This may involve working with local businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and small business development. The mayor should work on attracting new investments to the community.

In conclusion, the goals of a mayor should focus on inclusion, empowerment, and improvement. By working to build bridges, increase access to resources and services, support economic growth, and provide a voice for residents. We need a mayor that can help create a more inclusive and equitable community for all.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

The first step is to identify the specific area that will serve as the downtown and to create a clear vision for what the downtown should look and feel like. Encouraging the development of a mixed-use development. We must foster a sense of community. A downtown area should feel like a hub of activity and community, and leaders can encourage this by promoting events and activities that bring people together. This can include farmers markets, street festivals, art shows, and other community gatherings.

In conclusion, creating a sense of a downtown in a city without one requires a combination of physical improvements, community-building efforts, and a focus on economic development. By taking these steps, leaders can help create a vibrant and thriving downtown area that serves as a hub of activity and a source of pride for the community.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Addressing blight along a busy street in a new city requires a comprehensive approach that involves the community, a thorough assessment, a comprehensive strategy, partnerships, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation. Maybe, adding community amenities, such as parks and public spaces, can help to create a sense of community and encourage people to spend time in the area. This can also provide opportunities for residents and visitors to participate in events and activities that bring people together.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Adding additional public transit, such as a new bus or light rail line, can be expensive. This will require significant investment in infrastructure, vehicles, and personnel, which can put a strain on the budget and divert resources away from other important initiatives.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision Mableton in 10 years as a thriving, vibrant, and inclusive community with a strong sense of place and a thriving local economy that includes the following:

Strong downtown: The downtown area will be a hub of economic and cultural activity. Sustainable infrastructure: The city will have a robust infrastructure, with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship. Include energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, and a well-maintained transportation system. Thriving local economy: We will have a range of businesses and job opportunities. Strong community connections: The city will have a strong sense of community, with residents who are connected and engaged with one another. We will have added more community events and initiatives, such as neighborhood festivals, community gardens, and local volunteer organizations. Senior Care: Public spaces and buildings will be designed to be accessible and accommodating for seniors, with features such as wider sidewalks, curb cuts, and accessible restrooms.

In conclusion, our newly formed Mableton in 10 years should be a place that is thriving, inclusive, and sustainable, with strong community connections and a commitment to the well-being of residents. It should be a great place to call home.

Other candidates on the ballot:

DeBorah Johnson – District 1

Debora Herndon – District 6

Ricky Dickens – District 6