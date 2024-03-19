Mableton City Council to hold all-weekend planning conference

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice about an all-weekend planning conference the council will hold from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24:

The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will meet on March 22, 2024 at 5:30 pm at Punch Bowl Social, 900 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, March 23, 2024 at 8:15 am at Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339 and March 24, 2024 at 8:15am at Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339, and at Bonefish Grill, 2997 Cobb Parkway at 6pm for a planning conference pertaining to transitional and incorporative matters. The activities and/or discussion topics at the above meetings include municipal organization, administration, team building, services, goals, departments, planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, budgeting, financial controls and comprehensive planning. The meetings will be open to the public.