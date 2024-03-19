Mableton City Council to hold all-weekend planning conference

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice about an all-weekend planning conference the council will hold from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24:
The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will meet on March 22, 2024 at 5:30 pm at Punch Bowl Social, 900 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, March 23, 2024 at 8:15 am at Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339 and March 24, 2024 at 8:15am at Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339, and at Bonefish Grill, 2997 Cobb Parkway at 6pm for a planning conference pertaining to transitional and incorporative matters. The activities and/or discussion topics at the above meetings include municipal organization, administration, team building, services, goals, departments, planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, budgeting, financial controls and comprehensive planning. The meetings will be open to the public.
Planning conference agenda
City of Mableton
Planning Conference Agenda
Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 22, 23 & 24, 2024
Friday, March 22, 2024
900 Battery Ave, SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
5:30PM Team Building – Punch Bowl Social
8:30PM Adjourn for evening
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
8:30AM Welcome/ Roll Call Michael Owens
Mableton Mayor
8:35AM Brief Review of Transitional Activities Emilia Walker-Ashby, Esq.
9:15AM Transitional Planning – Planning and Zoning Emilia Walker-Ashby, Esq.
Mableton City Attorney
10:AM Break
10:15AM Transitional Planning – Planning and Zoning Cont.
12:00PM Lunch (working lunch)
12:15PM Transitional Planning – Code Enforcement Latonya Wiley, Esq.
2:15PM Break
2:30PM Transitional Planning – Solid Waste Management Michael Huening, Esq.
Local Government Attorney
3:30PM Break
3:45PM Transitional Planning – Recreational Facilities Michael Huening, Esq.
Senior Director of Operations
4:45PM Adjourn
6:00 PM Dinner Bonefish Grill, 2997 Cobb Pkwy.
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Doubletree Suites, 2780 Windy Ridge Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
8:15AM Breakfast / Arrival
8:30AM Welcome/ Roll Call Michael Owens
Mableton Mayor
8:35AM Budget Calendar Overview Frank Milazi
Mableton Financial Consultant
10:00AM Break
11:30AM Internal Financial Controls Frank Milazi
Mableton Financial Consultant
12:00PM Working Lunch
12:30PM Comprehensive Plan Michael Owens
Mableton Mayor
1:30PM 2024 Roadmap Discussion Emilia Walker-Ashby, Esq.
Mableton City Attorney
2:15PM Adjourn