Agenda for June 26 Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at 135 Riverside Pkwy, 30168. There will be no work session prior to the meeting.

To view the complete agenda packet, including minutes of the previous meeting, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

June 26, 2024 @ 6:30PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda – Preliminary