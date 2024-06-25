Agenda for June 26 Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at 135 Riverside Pkwy, 30168. There will be no work session prior to the meeting.
To view the complete agenda packet, including minutes of the previous meeting, follow this link.
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
June 26, 2024 @ 6:30PM
Officials
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda – Preliminary
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS
- Letter from Senator Jon Ossoff – First Anniversary of Cityhood
- Proclamation – Mableton First Year Anniversary – Representative Terry Cummings
- Presentation to City Manager Bill Tanks Certificate of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by Freddie Broome of Georgia Municipal Association
- APPOINTMENTS
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
- June 5, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
- June 5, 2024 Work Session Minutes
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Second Read: Ordinance Updating Chapter 7, Article 5, Hotel-Motel Excise Taxes of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Hotel Motel Excise Tax – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Financial Report and Authorization of an Interim FY25 Spending Plan not to exceed 90 days – Finance Consultant Frank Milazi and City Manager Bill Tanks
- Consideration and Approval of Agreement with Grice Consulting Group to conduct services for the City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 and Mayor to negotiate and execute agreement in substantial form – City Manager Bill Tanks
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution Authorizing the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System to move forward with an Ordinance and other official documents to establish City of Mableton’s Defined Benefit Plan and a 457 Plan – City Clerk Susan Hiott
- Consideration and Approval of American Engineers Agreement for Design and Construction of 6116 Mableton Parkway and Mayor to negotiate and execute agreement – City Manager Bill Tanks
- Consideration and Approval of Agreement with ChitChat Communications and for Mayor to negotiate and execute agreement – City Manager Bill Tanks
- Consideration and Approval of Amending the Council Meeting Calendar to reflect a Work Session meeting for July 22nd at 5:30 p.m. – City Manager Bill Tanks
- OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)); REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT