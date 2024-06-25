Driver killed in collision on Hurt Road in Cobb County

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred at the intersection of Hurt Road and Old Tennessee Road on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 7:46 a.m.

Investigators report that a green 1994 Honda Accord, driven by a 47-year-old male (police withheld his name pending notification of next of kin), was traveling west on Hurt Road at its intersection with Old Tennessee Road.

For reasons unknown to investigators, the Honda left the road, “traveled through a vegetative area, and began a counter-clockwise rotation, entering the eastbound lane of Hurt Road.”

At the same time, a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by a 29-year-old Marietta man, was heading east on Hurt Road.

The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with reported injuries.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

Lieutenant Lane Johnson commands the STEP Unit.