First transitional meeting of the Mableton City Council to take place this Thursday, May 11, at the EpiCenter

City of Mableton Mayor-elect Michael Owens distributed the following notice about the first transitional meeting of the Mayor and City Council:

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon preliminary municipal incorporation/transitional matters which include, election of Mayor Pro Tem, interim appointments, the City Charter, the City website, personnel, intergovernmental service/tax agreements, executive session exceptions and future meeting times/locations.

The meeting will take place on May 11, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton (Austell), GA 30168. The meeting will be open to the public.

In response to a question from the Courier, Mayor-elect Owens wrote via text that the Mableton City Charter allows the city to begin transitional meetings prior to the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. at South Cobb High School.