Swearing-in of Mableton’s Mayor and City Council Set for Saturday, May 13

The new City of Mableton’s mayor and city council will be sworn in Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10 a.m., in a ceremony at South Cobb High School Auditorium, 1920 Clay Road Southwest Austell, GA 30106 (Austell postal address but within the Mableton city limits).

You can sign up for one of the limited number of tickets at this link.

The Mableton Inauguration Planning Committee issued the following press release announcing the inauguration:

“You are cordially invited to attend the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony for the Mayor and City Council for the new city of Mableton.

Advertisement

“This is a free event that is open to the public, but you must register to obtain tickets to attend.

“Ticket registration opens on Friday, April 28 at 8:00 a.m. and are available to the first 500 registrants, so please register early while supplies last.

“Tickets are limited to 2 per registration and are required for entry to the event.

“A light reception will follow the ceremony. Citizens are encouraged to attend and meet your new Mayor and City Council members.

“To mark this special occasion, we request that guests bring a canned good or nonperishable item which will be collected and donated to our local food banks in Mableton.”

Mableton mayor and city council

The following officials will be sworn it:

Mayor Michael Owens

District 1 Councilman Ron Davis

District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo

District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat

District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch

District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson

District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon