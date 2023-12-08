Next Mableton City Council meeting this Monday December 11

The next meeting of the Mableton City Council is this Monday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m. To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting with supporting documentation follow this link. When the live stream link for the meeting becomes available we’ll post it here.

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement:

CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA Advertisement COBB COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, and documents related to City benefit and insurance plans, occupation taxation, business licensing, transitional spending, citizenship and immigration status verifications, a regular meeting schedule and executive session matters. The meeting will take place on December 11, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The meeting will be open to the public.

Agenda for the Meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

December 11, 2023 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

a. Authorization for Mayor to Execute a Memorandum of Agreement with the

Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, for

Citizenship and Immigration Status Verification

b. Resolution Authorizing the City’s Membership in the Georgia Municipal

Association Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund DISCUSSION:

a. City Benefits and Insurance Plans

b. Regular Meeting Schedule CITY ATTORNEY COMMENT CITY CLERK COMMENTS CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION IF NEEDED ADJOURNMENT