Next Mableton City Council meeting this Monday December 11

The next meeting of the Mableton City Council is this Monday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m. To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting with supporting documentation follow this link. When the live stream link for the meeting becomes available we’ll post it here.
The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement:
CITY OF MABLETON
STATE OF GEORGIAAdvertisement
COBB COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, and documents related to City benefit and insurance plans, occupation taxation, business licensing, transitional spending, citizenship and immigration status verifications, a regular meeting schedule and executive session matters. The meeting will take place on December 11, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The meeting will be open to the public.
Agenda for the Meeting
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
December 11, 2023 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
SPECIAL CALLED
TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC COMMENTS
- NEW BUSINESS:
a. Authorization for Mayor to Execute a Memorandum of Agreement with the
Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, for
Citizenship and Immigration Status Verification
b. Resolution Authorizing the City’s Membership in the Georgia Municipal
Association Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund
- DISCUSSION:
a. City Benefits and Insurance Plans
b. Regular Meeting Schedule
- CITY ATTORNEY COMMENT
- CITY CLERK COMMENTS
- CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION IF NEEDED
- ADJOURNMENT