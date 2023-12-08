What percentage of Cobb County residents are living in poverty?

Next month is National Poverty Awareness Month for 2024, so we’re going to get right to the point of the headline: the percentage of people living in poverty in Cobb County at the best current estimate is 8.3 percent, according to the 5-year American Community Survey released yesterday by the U.S. Census Bureau (more on that below).

Breaking that down further, the percentage of people living below the federal poverty rate was 6.2 percent among White residents, 9.7 percent of Black residents and 15.6 percent among Hispanic or Latino residents of any race. See the table below for the poverty rate of Cobb residents of other race and ethnicities.

The percentage of children in poverty in Cobb County is about 10.4 percent. So a little more than one in ten of the children in our county are in families below the poverty line, and are susceptible to all the attendant issues that come with poverty, from poor nutrition to barriers to educational achievement.

So how does Cobb County compare to the nation as a whole, Georgia’s rate, and neighboring counties?

Advertisement

Nationally the percentage of people living below the poverty line is 12.5 percent (so at 8.3 percent Cobb’s rate is lower). Georgia’s rate is 13.5 percent, a point higher than the national average, so Cobb compares even more favorably compared to Georgia’s overall rate.

Of adjacent counties, the rate in Fulton is 12.5 percent, Douglas is 11.6 percent, Paulding 6.7 percent, and Cherokee 6.6 percent.

What is the trend in Cobb County?

The current 5-year ACS ran from 2018 to 2022. Compared to the 5-year ACS ending in 2017 the poverty rate in the county has dropped, from 10.9 percent in 2017 to 8.3 percent for 2022.

According to a recent press release from the Census Bureau, the national rate declined significantly from the last non-overlapping ACS (2013-2017) and about a third of U.S. counties experienced declining poverty rate.

How is poverty distributed across Cobb County?

We’re going to dig much further into the distribution of poverty in the county by census tract in a later article, but below is a screenshot of a map generated at https://data.census.gov. You can visit an interactive version at this link.

Note that every part of the county has census tracts with poverty rates above 10 percent, even East Cobb.

Poverty by different demographic groups in the county

Below is the table for Cobb County’s poverty figures in the 2018-2022 ACS (the table number designated by the census is S1701). We removed the margins of error columns so the table would fit on a web page, but we saved the complete table as an Excel spreadsheet that you can download by following this link.

Label (Grouping) Cobb’s total population breakdown Total count of each group below poverty Percentage of each group below poverty Population for whom poverty status is determined 754716 62536 8.3% AGE Under 18 years 172984 18033 10.4% Under 5 years 43454 4509 10.4% 5 to 17 years 129530 13524 10.4% Related children of householder under 18 years 172331 17388 10.1% 18 to 64 years 483841 37766 7.8% 18 to 34 years 175551 19710 11.2% 35 to 64 years 308290 18056 5.9% 60 years and over 141584 9742 6.9% 65 years and over 97891 6737 6.9% SEX Male 367574 28229 7.7% Female 387142 34307 8.9% RACE AND HISPANIC OR LATINO ORIGIN White alone 399116 24557 6.2% Black or African American alone 206541 19997 9.7% American Indian and Alaska Native alone 2901 885 30.5% Asian alone 42407 1702 4.0% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone 342 26 7.6% Some other race alone 46195 9468 20.5% Two or more races 57214 5901 10.3% Hispanic or Latino origin (of any race) 101661 15836 15.6% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino 372825 21414 5.7% EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT Population 25 years and over 516257 32925 6.4% Less than high school graduate 35492 6191 17.4% High school graduate (includes equivalency) 90693 8776 9.7% Some college, associate’s degree 132089 8991 6.8% Bachelor’s degree or higher 257983 8967 3.5% EMPLOYMENT STATUS Civilian labor force 16 years and over 427975 23146 5.4% Employed 408304 19292 4.7% Male 214001 9046 4.2% Female 194303 10246 5.3% Unemployed 19671 3854 19.6% Male 8877 1671 18.8% Female 10794 2183 20.2% WORK EXPERIENCE Population 16 years and over 603386 46574 7.7% Worked full-time, year-round in the past 12 months 306862 5401 1.8% Worked part-time or part-year in the past 12 months 135050 18010 13.3% Did not work 161474 23163 14.3% ALL INDIVIDUALS WITH INCOME BELOW THE FOLLOWING POVERTY RATIOS 50 percent of poverty level 28489 (X) (X) 125 percent of poverty level 84961 (X) (X) 150 percent of poverty level 107587 (X) (X) 185 percent of poverty level 145653 (X) (X) 200 percent of poverty level 160095 (X) (X) 300 percent of poverty level 269058 (X) (X) 400 percent of poverty level 364544 (X) (X) 500 percent of poverty level 451073 (X) (X) UNRELATED INDIVIDUALS FOR WHOM POVERTY STATUS IS DETERMINED 141657 25448 18.0% Male 69625 11184 16.1% Female 72032 14264 19.8% 15 years 161 161 100.0% 16 to 17 years 492 484 98.4% 18 to 24 years 18623 7881 42.3% 25 to 34 years 36856 4415 12.0% 35 to 44 years 19684 2240 11.4% 45 to 54 years 20205 3000 14.8% 55 to 64 years 19441 3356 17.3% 65 to 74 years 14543 1900 13.1% 75 years and over 11652 2011 17.3% Mean income deficit for unrelated individuals (dollars) 7949 (X) (X) Worked full-time, year-round in the past 12 months 77597 1810 2.3% Worked less than full-time, year-round in the past 12 months 31816 10989 34.5% Did not work 32244 12649 39.2% Population in housing units for whom poverty status is determined 754172 62164 8.2%

About the American Community Survey

Yesterday was a big day for people who follow the census. The 5-year American Community Survey (ACS) for 2018 to 2022 was released.

The one sentence version of the difference between the Decennial Census and the ACS is: the better-known decennial census attempts to count the entire nation every ten years, but asks a lot fewer questions. The ACS polls a lot fewer people but with a lot more questions and is done yearly and then grouped into 1-year- and 5-year versions.

Both the Decennial Census and the ACS are important.

The Decennial Census determines how many representatives each state gets in the House of Representatives.

The ACS has an enormous amount of data not on the 2020 Decennial Census, such as education, employment, internet access, and transportation, and is used by federal, state and local governments, businesses and policy advocates to make decisions about where to place their efforts.