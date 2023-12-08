Marietta’s newest firefighters graduate from training

The Marietta Fire Department announced on the city’s website that the newest trainees have graduated from their rigorous 12-week training regimen and are ready to take their place as firefighters.

The announcement stated, “The eight recruits who graduated have worked tirelessly over the last 12 weeks during the training process. They have been challenged both mentally and physically and are now ready to serve our community as top notch first responders. Please join the City of Marietta in thanking these individuals for their service to our citizens.”

The following new firefighters have been added to the roster:

Landon Cauthen

Austin Hobbs

Ben Holcomb

Christopher Horacek

Matt Schaefer

Parker Schilling

Sonny Smith

Stephen Weatherby

The Marietta Fire Department frequently seeks applicants. The MFD page on the City of Marietta website states:

The Marietta Fire Department offers exceptional and diverse career opportunities for men and women seeking professional and personal success. If you seek a competitive salary with excellent benefits, varying job assignments with advancement potential, and endeavor to impact the lives of others, consider joining Marietta Fire Department; firefighting may be the exciting, challenging, and rewarding career you have been looking for.

The job duties include, “fire prevention, firefighting, emergency medical care, technical rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, disaster response, public education and community service.”

The web page further states, “The Marietta Fire Department serves nearly 68,000 residents and approximately 7,500 businesses in 22.78 square miles. According to the 2020 Census, the daily population increases to over 120,000 when non-residents commute into the City of Marietta.”

The department has a recruitment page that lays out the job duties, hiring requirements, training, and a section on benefits and compensation.