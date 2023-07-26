SAE School in Mableton announces partnership with Alliance Theatre

Mableton-based SAE school distributed the following press release announcing a partnership with Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre:

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023—The SAE School has engaged the Alliance Theatre as an education partner for 2023-24 school year through the implementation of a variety of programs serving early learners through fifth grade. Programs include after-school drama, Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young tour performances of OODLES OF DOODLES and THE CURIOUS CARDINAL, school day field trips for elementary-aged students to the Alliance Theatre, and professional development for educators through the annual Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference.

“As our world continues to evolve, we understand how important it is to form an educational partnership with a school that provides opportunities for children to learn, grow, and flourish in this global society,” states Desmond Bobbett, Head of Schools at The SAE School. “It is our purpose to introduce and cultivate the innovations that are necessary for academic success, while also nurturing the social and emotional needs of children. We believe we embody these qualities at The SAE School and welcome you to take this journey with us.”

Alliance Theatre Artistic Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden echoes Bobbett’s enthusiasm for the partnership sharing, “As a parent and arts leader, I am so excited about the partnership between the Alliance Theatre and The SAE School. The SAE School has been leading the education field in prioritizing the whole child and raising the next generation of compassionate, community centric, critical thinkers. A partnership with the Alliance Theatre, whose mission is to expand hearts and minds onstage and off, through the power of storytelling, is an inspired demonstration of our shared commitment to growing up the next generation of change-makers by increasing empathy, celebrating diversity and offering hope through the power of our imagination.”

ABOUT THE SAE SCHOOL

The SAE School is a science, art, and entrepreneurship-focused school that teaches students preschool to 8th grade through a project-based learning methodology. Their unique approach is evident starting with the fact they are the first 100% solar-powered school in Georgia. They are daily working to discover, nurture, and protect each child’s individual life and academic journey. This is what separates The SAE School from other schools. Their commitment to this purpose is unshakable, and their staff is intentional about carrying it out.

As a whole, the team is composed of professional educators, parents, and students who believe learners should have a fun, safe, and rigorous educational experience that prepares them to be the leaders, innovators, and influencers of their generation.

Learning is facilitated through engaging, hands-on experiences throughout the core content areas. There is an emphasis placed on individualized learning, and projects and activities planned with the student’s interests in mind to differentiate instructional experiences. The teachers work with all learning styles and have the autonomy to increase or decrease rigor for students with varying capacities to encourage mastery of standards.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE THEATRE

Founded in 1968, the Alliance Theatre is the leading producing theater in the Southeast, reaching more than 165,000 patrons annually. The Alliance is a recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award® for sustained excellence in programming, education, and community engagement and is led by Artistic Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses. In January 2019, the Alliance opened its new, state-of-the-art performance space, The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. Known for its high artistic standards and national role in creating significant theatrical works, the Alliance has premiered more than 120productions including nine that have transferred to Broadway. The Alliance education department reaches 90,000 students annually through performances, classes, camps, and in-school initiatives designed to support teachers and enhance student learning. The Alliance Theatre values community, curiosity, collaboration, and excellence, and is dedicated to representing Atlanta’s diverse community with the stories we tell, the artists, staff, and leadership we employ, and audiences we serve. www.alliancetheatre.org

Our Mission

Expanding hearts and minds on stage and off.

Our Vision

Making Atlanta more connected, curious, and compassionate through theatre and arts education.