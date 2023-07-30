Scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected in Cobb County Sunday July 30

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Sunday July 30 due to expected scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central

Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening

with most of the activity shifting to middle Georgia after sunset.

Some of the storms will be strong and could even be briefly severe

with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy

rainfall.

Elevated heat risk is also expected over middle Georgia this

afternoon with heat index values up to 106 expected. A heat

advisory is in effect through 9 PM this evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected Monday

and Tuesday with increasing coverage possible later this week.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe with very heavy

rain, lightning and damaging winds.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

