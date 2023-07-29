Marietta’s Strand Theatre presents “Jukebox Giants: Motown & More”

Marietta’s Strand Theatre will present Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! August 11-20, 2023. The Strand is located on Marietta Square at 117 North Park Square, Marietta, 30060, directly across from Glover Park.
The show is a song and dance musical revue featuring popular hits of the Motown era and beyond.
According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:
“Jukebox Giants takes music lovers on a trip back to the golden age of classic pop, rock and Motown.
“Sensational singers, dazzling dancers, colorful costumes and stunning sets bring the top jukebox favorites of the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s to life on stage.
“Audiences of all ages will be dancing in the aisles to the soulful sounds of Motown and more in this high-energy, must-see musical spectacular.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://strandmarietta.org, over the phone at 770-293-0080 or at The Strand box office.
The box office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and two hours before showtime.
According to promotional materials for the Strand Theatre:
The historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a multi-use performing arts and events facility. The theatre is governed by the Friends of The Strand, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and depends on the financial support of private and corporate donors. It is The Strand’s mission to serve the community with cultural entertainment for a diverse audience and to promote economic health in the City of Marietta and Cobb County. For more information and tickets, visit www.strandmarietta.org or the box office at 770-293-0080
