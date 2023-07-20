Slight risk of severe storms for north Georgia as complex of thunderstorms move in from Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia for today: Thursday, July 20.

There is a slight risk of severe storms as a complex of thunderstorms moves from Tennessee into Georgia.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

There is a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather today. A

developing complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into north

Georgia from Tennessee later today and track across the northern

and eastern portions of the state. Strong to severe storms have

the potential to produce damaging winds, frequent lightning and

periods of heavy rain.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas generally along and

south of a line from LaGrange to Monticello, to Washington. Heat

Index values up to 108 are expected. Take extra precautions to

stay hydrated and limit time outdoors.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Thunderstorms will be possible in the region through next

Wednesday. Storms may become more widespread in the state Friday

afternoon into Saturday, then the greatest coverage is expected

over central and southern Georgia Sunday through Wednesday.

Isolated severe storms, particularly with damaging downburst

winds, could occur through Saturday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe

weather to the NWS.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

