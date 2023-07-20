Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, July 20, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with a high near 94 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 73 degrees.

There is, however, a slight chance of severe weather later in the day as a complex of storms moves from Tennessee into north Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta This almanac represents the historical climate conditions for today’s calendar date so it can be compared with the final results at the end of today.



Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1986 76 in 2014 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 1996 61 in 2009 Avg Temperature M 81.2 88.5 in 1996 70.0 in 1910 Precipitation M 0.15 2.20 in 1958 0.00 in 2019 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1996 5 in 1910 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.8 90.0 97.3 in 1980 80.7 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 73.2 71.6 76.0 in 1980 64.3 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.5 80.8 86.6 in 1980 72.9 in 1967 Total Precipitation 1.54 3.27 14.27 in 2005 0.17 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 336 316 439 in 1980 162 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.9 72.1 75.5 in 2012 65.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.6 52.6 55.8 in 1880 45.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.7 62.3 65.6 in 2012 56.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.85 29.00 47.00 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1001 1000 1238 in 2012 565 in 1961 For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”