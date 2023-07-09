Thunderstorms moving toward Cobb County with marginal risk of severe storms

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia for Sunday Jul 9, 2023 due to expected thunderstorms moving into the area.

There is a marginal possibility of severe storms with isolated damaging wind gusts today and overnight.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Marginal Risk for Severe Thunderstorms is forecast for the

area today and tonight. A few storms this afternoon through

tonight may become strong to severe, with the possibility of

isolated damaging winds gusts, frequent lightning and heavy

downpours.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Numerous thunderstorms are expected across central Georgia with

more scattered thunderstorms across north Georgia on Monday

afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong, capable of

producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Scattered summertime thunderstorms are forecast for

portions of Central Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, before

coverage expands areawide on Thursday and beyond.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and

CDC guidelines.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

