Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “My name is Grace, and I need a new loving home!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized white/black female domestic short hair.
The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever feline partner.
Name: GRACE (618)
Animal ID: 648221
Cage #: 618
Species: CAT
Gender: SPAYED FEMALE
Breed: DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Breed Type: MIXED BREED
Color: WHITE/BLACK
Coat: SHORT HAIR
Age: 1 YEAR
Health: GOOD
Weight: –
Ears: PRICKED
Tail: LONG
Size: MEDIUM
Status: IN SHELTER
Eligible for Adoption: Aug 5, 2023
Behavioral Characteristics
Temper: SWEET
Intake Information
Date Acquired: Aug 4, 2023
How Acquired: OWNER TURN-IN
Kennel #: COBB COUNTY ANIMAL
Section: CAT1
Unit: A
Address: –
City: MARIETTA
Shelter Status: ACTIVE
Adoption procedures
Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:
“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.
“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).
“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”