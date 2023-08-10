Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, August 10, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday, August 10, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for thunderstorms with damaging winds in Northeast Georgia through 8 a.m. this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 9, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 103 in 2007 75 in 2004 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 2019 61 in 1990 Avg Temperature M 80.8 90.5 in 2007 68.5 in 1879 Precipitation M 0.13 1.98 in 2017 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 26 in 2007 4 in 1879 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.4 89.9 97.6 in 1980 79.8 in 1904 Avg Min Temperature 72.2 72.0 76.1 in 2007 64.4 in 1976 Avg Temperature 82.3 81.0 86.7 in 2007 73.0 in 1912 Total Precipitation 1.59 1.33 6.38 in 1887 0.00 in 1935 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 158 160 220 in 2007 82 in 1912 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.8 73.8 77.1 in 2012 67.7 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 57.2 54.4 57.4 in 2012 48.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.5 64.1 67.3 in 2012 58.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 28.63 31.81 50.04 in 1912 17.26 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1391 1338 1625 in 2012 832 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”