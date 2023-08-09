Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, with a high near 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather in the region today and a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe weather in Northeast Georgia after midnight tonight. There is also a patchy dense fog that will continue in the mountains of North Georgia, along the Georgia-Alabama border, and in Central Georgia through 9 a.m. this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m and 3 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 89.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 9, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 103 in 2007 73 in 1997 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 2007 59 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 80.8 91.0 in 2007 68.5 in 1997 Precipitation M 0.14 2.41 in 1960 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 26 in 2007 4 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.9 90.0 97.9 in 1980 79.7 in 1904 Avg Min Temperature 72.6 72.0 75.9 in 2007 64.2 in 1976 Avg Temperature 82.8 81.0 86.4 in 1980 73.1 in 1912 Total Precipitation 1.56 1.20 6.38 in 1887 0.00 in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 144 144 195 in 1980 75 in 1912 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.7 73.7 77.1 in 2012 67.6 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 57.2 54.3 57.4 in 2012 48.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.5 64.0 67.2 in 2012 58.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 28.60 31.68 49.75 in 1912 17.26 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1377 1322 1611 in 2012 820 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-07

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”