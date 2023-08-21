Extreme heat expected in north and central Georgia Monday, August 21

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Monday Aug 21, 2023 due to expected extreme heat.

The heat is expected to be most severe in central Georgia, but the counties covered include metro Atlanta.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Advertisement

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Extreme heat is expected this afternoon and early evening,

especially over much of middle Georgia where heat index values

could exceed 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas

generally south of a LaGrange to Athens line.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible over areas south and

east of Macon but are not expected to be strong or severe.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Extreme heat is expected to persist through much of the week with

cooler temperatures possible this weekend. The Heat Advisory

continues in effect over middle Georgia Tuesday with heat index

readings up to 108 possible.

Isolated thunderstorms, some strong, are also possible Saturday

and Sunday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.