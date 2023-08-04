Kennesaw State alum appointed to head Georgia Public Broadcasting

Bert Wesley Huffman, who received his Master of Public Administration degree from Kennesaw State University, has been appointed CEO of Georgia Public Broadcasting by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission effective this Monday, August 7, 2023.

“I want to congratulate Bert as he steps into this role and continues his service at GPB,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in the press release announcing the appointment. “I know he will help ensure the agency remains a valued part of the lives of Georgians through informative content.”

Huffman has been with GPB since 2014, when he became the organization’s first Vice President for Development and Marketing.

In 2018 he became the Senior Vice President for External Affairs, and the Chief Development Officer, “directing all business functions of the company. He also leads all external functions, including marketing and development operations, branding and communications, and sponsorship and fundraising activities.”

In 2021 he became president of GPB.

Before his time with GPB he had a varied career, a Director of Development first at the Yerkes Primate Institute at Emory University, and later with the Atlanta Opera.

“The Commission is proud to appoint Bert to this important position,” said Brian Dill, Chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission. “His record of dedicated service helped to set him apart throughout the process of finding the agency’s next leader, and we know he will help guide GPB in fulfilling its mission across its television, radio, and educational services throughout the State.”

About Georgia Public Broadcasting

According to the GPB website, the purpose of the organization is “to create, produce and distribute high-quality programs and services that educate, inform and entertain our audiences and enrich the quality of their lives.”

GPB is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, a body created under state law and attached to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.