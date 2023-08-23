Registration open for Marietta’s 2023 Harvestfest pie-eating contest

To turn the old saying around, if your “stomach is bigger than your eyes” (or at least if you have a high-capacity stomach) you might want to register for the pie-eating contest at Marietta’s Harvestfest Arts and Crafts Festival, to take place Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 a.m.
The contest is hosted by Marietta Parks and Recreation.
Registration is FREE, but participants must be aged 6 or older to participate.
Registration is now open at this link.
The announcement of the event on the City of Marietta website describes the contest as follows:
“Saturday, October 21, 2023. Are you the fastest pie eater in the City of Marietta?
“Partnering with the Square’s very own Pie Bar, this is sure to be the most fun you have ever had while eating dessert! Pie Bar of Marietta will be supplying 8″ round Pumpkin Pies as well as the Grand Prize and 1-3rd Place Prizes for each age category!”
Here are the categories and prizes:
Mini Munchers (ages 6-12):
All Participants receive a card for a Free Slice of Pie!
Competitive Chompers (ages 13+):
1st Place – A Gift Certificate for 1) Whole Sweet Pie, 1 Pie Bar T-Shirt, 1 Pie Bar Mug + “Free Cup of Coffee” Card
2nd Place – 1 Pie Bar T-Shirt, 1 “Free Slice of Pie” Card, 1 Pie Bar Mug + “Free Cup of Coffee” Card
3rd Place – 1 Pie Bar T-Shirt + A “Free Slice of Pie” Card
Be sure to look over the ingredients for any allergens that you might be sensitive to:
Pie Ingredients: All Purpose Flour, Canned Pumpkin, Eggs, Light Brown Sugar, Salt, Evaporated Milk, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice, Unsalted Butter, Graham Cracker Crumbles, Light Brown Sugar, Heavy Cream, Vanilla, Powdered Sugar
