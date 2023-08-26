Scorching heat expected across Georgia through the weekend with heat index up to 109

There doesn’t seem to be any short-term relief from the heat except to stay in air-conditioned environments.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Georgia in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday Aug 27, 2023.

What is in the advisory?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you work outside or are participating

in recreational activities. Children and young adults

participating in sports will experience a higher risk of heat

stress. When possible, consider rescheduling or postponing

strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To

reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What counties are affected?

The following counties and cities are listed in the alert:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs,

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,Cordele, and Vidalia

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”