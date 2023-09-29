Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, September 29, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, September 29, 2023, with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 62 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-08-01 96 73 84.5 3.3 0 2023-08-02 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2023-08-03 92 73 82.5 1.4 0.23 2023-08-04 91 73 82 0.9 T 2023-08-05 96 74 85 4 0 2023-08-06 96 71 83.5 2.5 1.07 2023-08-07 93 71 82 1.1 0.26 2023-08-08 88 72 80 -0.9 T 2023-08-09 89 69 79 -1.8 0.03 2023-08-10 87 69 78 -2.8 0.16 2023-08-11 90 72 81 0.3 0.65 2023-08-12 94 73 83.5 2.9 0.82 2023-08-13 94 72 83 2.4 0 2023-08-14 96 76 86 5.5 0.01 2023-08-15 90 73 81.5 1.1 0.63 2023-08-16 86 67 76.5 -3.8 0 2023-08-17 87 68 77.5 -2.7 0 2023-08-18 90 69 79.5 -0.7 0 2023-08-19 89 74 81.5 1.4 0 2023-08-20 92 72 82 2 0 2023-08-21 96 75 85.5 5.7 0 2023-08-22 96 76 86 6.3 0 2023-08-23 93 81 87 7.4 0 2023-08-24 96 76 86 6.5 0 2023-08-25 98 80 89 9.6 0 2023-08-26 99 77 88 8.8 0 2023-08-27 97 77 87 7.9 T 2023-08-28 93 73 83 4 0.84 2023-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0.08 2023-08-30 85 71 78 -0.7 0.46 2023-08-31 88 68 78 -0.5 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 80 93 in 2019 56 in 1957 Min Temperature M 62 73 in 2019 39 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 71.0 83.0 in 2019 49.5 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.14 4.54 in 1936 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 1 15 in 1967 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 7 18 in 2019 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.5 84.0 93.2 in 1925 75.7 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 67.1 66.1 73.4 in 1925 57.7 in 1967 Avg Temperature 75.8 75.1 83.3 in 1925 67.0 in 1967 Total Precipitation 1.29 3.68 14.26 in 1888 T in 1984 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 4 44 in 1918 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 310 296 538 in 1925 103 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 76.0 78.6 in 2012 70.1 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.5 56.9 59.7 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.8 66.5 69.1 in 2019 61.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 33.57 38.46 56.81 in 1920 22.56 in 1931 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 4 44 in 1918 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2094 1944 2457 in 2019 1149 in 1967

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-25

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”