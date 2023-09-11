Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, September 11, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling September 11, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, September 11, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible (10-20 percent chance) today. Any storms may produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers between 3 p.m and 5 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-08-01967384.53.30
2023-08-02917482.51.40
2023-08-03927382.51.40.23
2023-08-049173820.9T
2023-08-0596748540
2023-08-06967183.52.51.07
2023-08-079371821.10.26
2023-08-08887280-0.9T
2023-08-09896979-1.80.03
2023-08-10876978-2.80.16
2023-08-119072810.30.65
2023-08-12947383.52.90.82
2023-08-139472832.40
2023-08-149676865.50.01
2023-08-15907381.51.10.63
2023-08-16866776.5-3.80
2023-08-17876877.5-2.70
2023-08-18906979.5-0.70
2023-08-19897481.51.40
2023-08-2092728220
2023-08-21967585.55.70
2023-08-229676866.30
2023-08-239381877.40
2023-08-249676866.50
2023-08-259880899.60
2023-08-269977888.80
2023-08-279777877.9T
2023-08-2893738340.84
2023-08-29907381.52.70.08
2023-08-30857178-0.70.46
2023-08-31886878-0.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 11, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8596 in 201962 in 1891
Min TemperatureM6775 in 201048 in 1976
Avg TemperatureM76.385.5 in 201060.0 in 1891
PrecipitationM0.133.62 in 20170.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M05 in 18910 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1121 in 20100 in 2017
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature88.086.298.2 in 192575.3 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature69.868.575.4 in 192560.6 in 1891
Avg Temperature78.977.486.8 in 192568.4 in 1967
Total PrecipitationT1.387.37 in 18880.00 in 2002
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)006 in 18910 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)140136242 in 192543 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.775.578.3 in 201269.7 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.156.459.1 in 202350.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.466.068.6 in 201261.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation32.2836.1655.58 in 192021.07 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)0011 in 19860 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)192417842163 in 20191089 in 1967

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-10
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-10
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-10
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-10
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

