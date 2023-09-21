How to Prepare Your Pet for Autumn: 5 Essential Tips

by Inger Eberhart, Cobb County Department of Public Safety, Communications Specialist

As the leaves start to change color and the air turns crisper, it’s time to transition your furry friend into the Autumn season. Just like humans, pets require some special care and attention as the weather shifts. To ensure your pet stays happy and healthy during this season, here are five essential tips on how to prepare your pet for Autumn.

1. Adjust Their Diet:

As temperatures drop, your pet’s energy requirements may change. Consult your veterinarian to determine if it’s necessary to adjust their diet. Some pets may need more calories to stay warm, while others may require less if they become less active. Additionally, consider incorporating seasonal vegetables like pumpkin into their meals for added nutrition.

2. Grooming:

Autumn brings falling leaves, and for pets with long fur, this can lead to a messy situation. Regular grooming is essential to prevent matting and remove loose fur. Trimming their fur can also help keep them cleaner during rainy Autumn days. Don’t forget to check for fleas and ticks as these parasites can still be active in cooler weather.

3. Outdoor Gear:

As the weather gets colder, invest in appropriate outdoor gear for your pet. Dogs often benefit from a well-fitted jacket or sweater to keep them warm on chilly walks. Additionally, consider waterproof booties to protect their paws from wet and cold surfaces, as well as potential toxins like antifreeze, which can be harmful if ingested.

4. Seasonal Hazards:

Autumn presents its own set of hazards for pets. Fallen leaves can hide hidden dangers such as sharp objects, toxic plants, or even small wildlife that may carry diseases. Be vigilant during walks and consider using a leash to keep your pet safe. Also, remember that many common plants, like chrysanthemums, are toxic to pets, so keep them out of reach.

5. Prepare for Darkness:

With shorter daylight hours, it’s essential to think about visibility during evening walks. Invest in reflective gear for both you and your pet, such as collars, leashes, or vests. LED clip-on lights can be attached to their collars to make them visible to motorists and other pedestrians. Being visible reduces the risk of accidents during evening walks.

In conclusion, preparing your pet for Autumn is all about adapting to the changing conditions and keeping them safe and comfortable. Adjust their diet, groom them regularly, provide appropriate outdoor gear, watch out for seasonal hazards, and make sure you and your pet are visible during evening walks. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your furry friend enjoys a happy and healthy Autumn season alongside you. Remember that consulting your veterinarian for personalized advice based on your pet’s breed and health condition is always a wise choice to guarantee their well-being throughout the season.