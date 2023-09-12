Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Powder Springs features speakers, music, dance

The City of Powder Springs will hold its inaugural “Hispanic Heritage Fiesta” on Saturday, October 7, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. in Thurman Springs Park, home of the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater.

According to the press release for the event,

“The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will celebrate Hispanic countries through speakers, music and dance. Country celebrations start at 3 p.m. with speakers and music, with attendees able to “visit” the nations at tents dedicated to various countries’ history and culture.

“At 6 p.m., the Fiesta continues with concerts and dancing, with dance instruction and musical performances by Son Latino and C.O.T. Band.

“For more information, contact Michele Coursey, event coordinator for the City of Powder Springs, at mcoursey@cityofpowdersprings.org.”

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Cenus Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6% Female persons, percent 56.8% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 34.2% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 56.0% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 1,356 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 9.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 80.1% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $181,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,328 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $453 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 5,570 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.72 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 89.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 15.2% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 94.6% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.1% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 39.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 8.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $12,102 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 37.6 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,810 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $32,601 Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247

Land area in square miles, 2020 7.38 Land area in square miles, 2010

