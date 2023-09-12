South Cobb Regional Library: the Great Pumpkin’s Salon (October schedule of events)

Hot Topics

a cartoon pumpkin with a face

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 12, 2023

by Kelly Johnson

Fall is underway, and South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is with yet another full month. Amid the library’s continued support of Project U First and its weekly Hygiene Donation Drive, there will be one day dedicated to the glamming up of the Great Pumpkin—ahead of trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Great Pumpkin is the fictional holiday spirit in It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, an animation first featured in 1966 as a television special. The animation is based on Charles M. Shulz’s comic strip, Peanuts. It continues to be aired or watched during the Halloween season to this day.

Of course, the character who introduces the myth of the Great Pumpkin (to Charlie Brown and us, the viewers) is Linus. It is a fantastical myth, born of American culture, which attempts to explain the magic and wonder of Halloween; and it does a brilliant job in doing so. (But notice I said, attempts.) Let’s face it, Halloween tends to be a mystery to a lot of people, and this has led to a lot of interpretations. Perhaps that’s the allure of the holiday; it is blank slate which can be celebrated in an infinite number of ways. Most dress up and seek candy from neighbors and strangers alike. So, the Great Pumpkin is one such interpretation to explain Halloween, as innocent and child-like as it is.

For me though, Halloween has always had a more ethereal, spiritual attraction. One that transcends time, even predating Christianity, as learned from my history teacher in high school. The knowledge my teacher parted with had been more of an “us and them” comparison (since it was an all-Black school); but that resonated with me because what he shared wasn’t in the textbook—which all teacher’s should carry both first hand experiences and world knowledge (in my opinion). Nevertheless, he had explained the difference in attitude around time as to signify Halloween.

For Eurocentric cultures, Halloween marks a transition in which crops had to be harvested since the earth figuratively dies before winter, and there is only so much time in which to prepare before the ground hardens and trees gray. This is what the parable The Ant and the Grasshopper is about, preparing for the future which coincides with how our society, American culture, regards time. Especially from a capitalistic point of view. Thus, the proverbial saying, “time is money”, yes? Whereas for those who may be born into Afrocentric, Latin, and Asiatic cultures—especially those nearest the equator—there was no worry of lands succumbing to the winter equinox and so, time is a bountiful as the Earth’s oceans. This notion, this connection with nature lends itself to longer life expectancies, as well as different ways to celebrate the seasonal transition, or should I say planetary shift? For instance, the Nigerian Odo Festival celebrates “Halloween” for eight months, every two years. The Chinese may do it for fourteen days in July (of the Lunar calendar); they call it the Ghost Festival. However, their Mid-Autumn Festival occurs this time of year and it celebrates family rather than the indications of dying lands.

All of this said, though, the big picture is the intrinsic connection between land (the planet) and time and how this connection is celebrated in various ways by different people, largely due to a particular perspective or sense of time, which is innate. I think the following hyperlink offers a good run down of Halloween in America, beginning with the Celtic Festival, Samhain [pronounced “sow-in”]. For those of us assimilated here in Mableton, Cobb County and even in this country, I think costumes, candy, and the Great Pumpkin will do just fine.

To bring this back around, South Cobb Regional Library will be open October 27th, on a Friday, from 4 PM to 5:30 PM for pumpkin painting. It’ll be a great opportunity to paint a Jack-o-lantern, because carving one can be messy. This isn’t to knock carving a pumpkin, but I recommend doing so closer to Halloween, or the day before or night of in order to keep it viable. Long enough to peel, slice, puree and store it in the freezer for Thanksgiving’s pumpkin pie—which is what I do. I’m sure painted pumpkin can be recycled as such as well. I mean, in a way, linking Halloween and the moral or belief of the Great Pumpkin to Thanksgiving through homemade pumpkin pie(s) does symbolize sacrifice, hope, and perseverance, one may be sustained in winter, or in life in general. I believe so.

Well, other noteworthy happenings at SCRL are:

  • The availability of Paper Pumpkin Kits, Mondays and Wednesdays (except for October 23rd, Monday), all month long (while supplies last);
  • Balloon Splatter Painting, October 7th, Saturday at 2:00 PM;
  • Easy Breezy Watercolor For Beginners, October 9th, Monday at 6:00 PM;
  • Coaster for a Cause, October 10th at 3:30 PM.

As always, check that book out. Get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

OCTOBER 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
October 01, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 02, 2023Monday10:00 -20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance
October 03, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
October 04, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Bubble Dance Party
October 05, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
October 06, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pumpkin Kits
October 07, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Porject U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Balloon Splatter Painting

OCTOBER 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
October 08, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 09, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


18:00 – 19:00Easy Breezy Watercolor for Beginners (with Marietta Cobb Museum of Art)
October 10, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:30 – 17:00Coaster for a Cause


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
October 11, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
October 12, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
October 13, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pumpkin Kits
October 14, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

OCTOBER 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
October 15, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 16, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
October 17, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
October 18, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
October 19, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
October 20, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pumpkin Kits
October 21, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Tween Book Club

OCTOBER 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
October 22, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 23, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
October 24, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
October 25, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
October 26, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 27, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


16:00 – 17:30Pumpkin Painting
October 28, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 13:00Hocus Pocus Interactive Movie

OCTOBER 2023

WEEK 5

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
October 29, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
October 30, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pumpkin Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


17:00 – 18:00Lego Time




