Marietta Educational Garden features pollinators, petting zoo in Fall family event 

Here’s a chance for for the whole family to learn about spiders, native plants and pollinators, and for children to interact directly with our non-human animal neighbors at a petting zoo.

The following announcement from the Marietta Educational Garden Center was posted on the City of Marietta website:

“Families, neighbors, and the community are welcome to the grounds of Fair Oaks at the Marietta Educational Garden Center for a Fall Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 1-4pm.

“Come learn about the Amazing Arachnids from our guest speaker. Visit the Kathy Thomas Young Children’s Pollinator Garden to learn about the importance of native plants and pollinators. Cricket’s Mobile Petting Zoo will be onsite with friendly farm animals. Enjoy crafts, refreshments, activities, face painting, and a balloon artist.

“Take fall family photos in Fair Oak’s lovely gardens. This is a FREE event, open to the public. Please call the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 770-427-3494 or email mgardenc@bellsouth.net for more information. More information can be found on the Garden Center website: www.mariettagardencenter.com”

About the Marietta Education Garden Center

The Marietta Educational Garden Center is located in a two-story square-columned house built by the Newton House family between 1850 and 1852 on what is now Kennesaw Avenue, at the base of Kennesaw Mountain.

The second owner of the home named the property “Fair Oaks” after two oak trees at the entrance to the house.

The house was deeded to the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs for use as a garden center in 1966 by the Benson family, who were the last owner-residents of the house.

The organization’s website describes the mission of the center as follows:

“The Marietta Educational Garden Center, Inc. is a 501{c}3 non-profit organization headquartered in the historic, antebellum home, Fair Oaks c. 1852, located on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.

“Fair Oaks is home to the member clubs comprising the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs. Promoting the study of horticulture and the love of gardening throughout our community is our mission.

“Our member clubs have encouraged civic beautification, conservation, and pollution control for over forty years and are actively involved in the protection of native trees, wildflowers and birds, and the preservation of our beloved Fair Oaks.

“The Garden Center remains one of the largest privately owned and maintained green spaces in Cobb County and is a rarity in the arena of non-profits devoted to protecting our environment and promoting a healthy lifestyle which includes gardening.”